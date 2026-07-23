Trump may approve 'massive' attack on Iran

23 July 2026 22:33 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

US President Donald Trump told Axios on Thursday he was seriously thinking about resuming military actions against Iran that would be larger than the scope of the previous "Operation Epic Fury", AzerNEWS reports.

"I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it," Axios quoted him as saying. Trump said he was "close" to making a decision but stressed that no final call had been made. The outlet added that the military has not received new orders, citing two US officials.

The Republican president went on to add that Israel would join the operation if requested, although he claimed the US doesn't "need anybody." He warned that Israeli participation could trigger Iranian retaliation, while repeating that Tehran wants to negotiate but is not yet prepared to reach an agreement.