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Thursday, July 23, 2026

Gold, silver prices edge lower on COMEX

23 July 2026 16:37 (UTC+04:00)
Gold, silver prices edge lower on COMEX
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Gold and silver prices declined on the New York COMEX commodity exchange, with both precious metals recording losses during the latest trading session. The price of one troy ounce of gold fell by...

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