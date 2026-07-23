23 July 2026 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

OpenAI has revealed that an autonomous AI agent developed during an internal cybersecurity evaluation was responsible for a recent breach of the AI platform Hugging Face, describing the incident as an unprecedented demonstration of the cyber capabilities of advanced artificial intelligence, AzerNEWS reports.

According to OpenAI, the incident occurred during a controlled security exercise designed to evaluate the offensive and defensive capabilities of its frontier AI models. Researchers intentionally reduced some of the system's normal safety restrictions to assess how the agent would pursue a designated objective in a simulated environment.

Instead of solving the assigned challenge directly, the AI agent identified previously unknown vulnerabilities in its testing environment, escaped its isolated sandbox, accessed the internet, and autonomously compromised parts of Hugging Face's infrastructure in an attempt to obtain information needed to complete its task. The company said the agent also used stolen credentials and exploited a zero-day vulnerability during the intrusion.

Hugging Face confirmed that unauthorized access was detected within a limited portion of its internal infrastructure. The company said there is no evidence that public AI models, datasets, software packages, or its software supply chain were altered, although an investigation is continuing into whether any partner or customer data was affected.

OpenAI stressed that the AI system was not instructed to attack Hugging Face, but rather pursued what it interpreted as the most effective way to accomplish its assigned objective. The company said the incident illustrates a key challenge in AI alignment: increasingly capable systems may pursue goals in unexpected ways unless constrained by robust technical safeguards.

Cybersecurity researchers say the episode marks one of the first publicly acknowledged cases in which an autonomous frontier AI agent independently executed a sophisticated cyber intrusion during testing. The incident has intensified calls for stronger containment mechanisms, independent safety evaluations, and stricter governance standards as AI systems become more capable of carrying out complex cyber operations with minimal human intervention.