Azerbaijan and Georgia launch electronic Permit System for international freight transport

22 July 2026 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan and Georgia have officially launched an electronic permit (E-Permit) system for international road freight transport, marking a significant step toward the digitalization of cross-border logistics and trade, AzerNEWS reports.

The announcement was made by the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA), which said the initiative follows an agreement reached during the meeting of the Azerbaijan–Georgia Joint Commission on International Road Transport held in Baku on April 8–9, 2026.

Under the agreement, a joint technical working group comprising representatives from the relevant authorities of both countries began integrating the system on May 1. The technical integration has now been successfully completed.

Following the completion of the integration process, Azerbaijan and Georgia carried out their first pilot freight shipments using electronic permits. After the successful pilot phase, the two countries moved to fully implement the system by exchanging an initial batch of 3,000 electronic permits—including 1,000 bilateral permits, 1,000 transit permits, and 1,000 third-country transport permits. Distribution of these electronic permits to freight carriers has also begun.

With the latest rollout, Georgia becomes the fifth country to adopt Azerbaijan's E-Permit system. The digital platform has already been successfully implemented with Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

According to AYNA, transport operators can obtain electronic permits through the e-xidmet.ayna.gov.az portal without visiting government offices. The platform operates in a fully automated mode 24 hours a day, seven days a week, allowing carriers to apply for and receive permits remotely at any time.

The agency emphasized that the E-Permit system accelerates the permit issuance process, streamlines administrative procedures, reduces paper-based documentation, and supports the broader digital transformation of international freight transportation between participating countries.