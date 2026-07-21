UKMTO reports attack on commercial vessel near Strait of Hormuz

21 July 2026 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A commercial vessel has come under attack near the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating military tensions between the United States and Iran, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the incident occurred approximately 17 nautical miles east of Dibba, in the United Arab Emirates.

The vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile, damaging its steering system. All crew members were reported safe, and an investigation into the incident has been launched.

The name of the vessel, its flag state, and details of its cargo have not been disclosed.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.

Image: Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP