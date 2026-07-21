Kadyrov says it's time for Russia to 'open fire' on NATO supporters of Ukraine
Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov has called on Russia to launch military strikes against NATO member states providing military and intelligence support to Ukraine, arguing that Moscow should respond more aggressively to Western involvement in the conflict, AzerNEWS reports.
In a statement published on his Telegram channel on July 17, Kadyrov said Russia should begin targeting countries that, "hiding behind the NATO acronym, openly and brazenly provide Ukraine with weapons, intelligence, and other forms of support."
Kadyrov argued that Russia should demonstrate its readiness to retaliate, saying NATO countries should "smell TNT" and "hear the roar of the Kalashnikov and the clatter of the T-90."
"If they still cannot understand that Russia will not sit idly by and patiently watch everything that is happening, then the time has come not merely to explain it to them in plain language, but to hammer it into their filthy NATO throats. It's time to open fire, and that's that!" he wrote.
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