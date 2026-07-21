President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is determined to deliver its green energy to Europe in the future as well

21 July 2026 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

"Considering that Azerbaijan also exports its oil to Germany and is determined to deliver its green energy to the Europe in the future, cooperation in the energy sector will be very wide-ranging," the head of state emphasized.

"Today, our gas is delivered to 10 European Union member states, which is undoubtedly a significant contribution to energy security," said President Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz.

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