President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is determined to deliver its green energy to Europe in the future as well
"Today, our gas is delivered to 10 European Union member states, which is undoubtedly a significant contribution to energy security," said President Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz.
"Considering that Azerbaijan also exports its oil to Germany and is determined to deliver its green energy to the Europe in the future, cooperation in the energy sector will be very wide-ranging," the head of state emphasized.
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