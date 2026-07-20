Nearly 2,000 hectares cleared in Azerbaijan’s latest demining operations

20 July 2026 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has released information on demining operations carried out by organizations involved in mine clearance activities in the country’s liberated territories between July 13 and 19, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the information, demining operations conducted last week in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadly, Jabrayil, and Zangilan resulted in the discovery and neutralization of 200 anti-personnel mines, 28 anti-tank mines, and 630 other unexploded ordnance items.

During the reporting period, a total of 1,959.5 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded military munitions.

Mine clearance remains one of the country's top post-conflict priorities, as Azerbaijan continues efforts to restore infrastructure, facilitate the safe return of former internally displaced persons, and accelerate reconstruction projects in the liberated territories.