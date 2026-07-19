Artificial Intelligence becomes new geopolitical battleground

19 July 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Artificial intelligence is no longer just a technological frontier. It is becoming a geopolitical system, as a source of economic power, military advantage, regulatory influence, and ideological prestige. The recent decision to establish a new international organization for AI cooperation in Shanghai, backed by 29 founding member states, is therefore more than an administrative development. It is a signal that the global contest over artificial intelligence is entering a new phase where institutions, standards, and alliances may matter as much as algorithms and chips.

The emergence of this organization reflects a broader shift in the international order. AI is increasingly treated not simply as a commercial sector but as a strategic domain comparable to energy, finance, or nuclear technology. States now recognize that whoever shapes the rules of AI governance may also shape the next architecture of global power. China appears determined to play that role. By hosting a multilateral AI body in Shanghai and framing it around international cooperation, equity, and shared benefit, Beijing is positioning itself as not only a technological competitor to the United States, but also as a normative leader seeking influence over how AI is governed worldwide.

This matters because the race in AI is not solely about innovation. It is about who defines legitimacy. The country or bloc that can present its technological rise as aligned with the common good gains a strategic advantage beyond market share. In that sense, the new Shanghai-based organization is both diplomatic instrument and political symbol.

Since the mid-twentieth century, artificial intelligence has evolved from a narrow academic field into a vast cluster of technologies that now penetrate nearly every major sector of society. AI includes machine learning systems, language models, computer vision, speech recognition, robotics, and autonomous systems. What unifies these different strands is their capacity to learn from data, adapt to changing conditions, and perform tasks once thought to require distinctly human intelligence.

Recent progress in AI has been driven by three mutually reinforcing forces: increased computing power, the availability of massive datasets, and advances in model architectures. But the significance of AI extends beyond technical sophistication. It changes the economics of capability. Much as the spread of gunpowder reduced the military advantage of highly trained elites by lowering the cost of effective force, AI reduces dependence on scarce human expertise in many professional domains. It can compress years of accumulated specialist knowledge into scalable systems that are faster to deploy and cheaper to replicate.

That comparison is not merely rhetorical. The disruptive power of AI lies in its ability to democratize certain forms of productivity while simultaneously concentrating power in the hands of those who control the infrastructure behind it.

The growing integration of AI into business and public administration underscores the urgency of this strategic competition. By 2024, major global surveys suggested that roughly half of large companies had adopted AI in at least one business process.

As AI adoption broadens, political questions become unavoidable. Who owns the data? Whose standards govern interoperability? Which legal system determines accountability for errors or harms? Who benefits from productivity gains, and who bears the cost of workforce displacement? These are not questions that markets alone can settle. They require political institutions, and increasingly, international ones.

For Washington, AI leadership is increasingly considered a matter of national security. American officials argue that unrestricted access to advanced semiconductors and AI technologies could enhance China's military modernization, cyber capabilities, and surveillance systems. Consequently, the United States has imposed extensive export restrictions on advanced chips and semiconductor manufacturing equipment while encouraging allies to adopt similar measures.

China, meanwhile, interprets these restrictions differently. Beijing argues that technological sanctions are designed not merely to protect security but to slow China's economic rise and preserve American technological superiority.

The result is what many analysts now describe as the "AI Cold War."

Beijing has invested hundreds of billions of dollars into creating an integrated AI ecosystem stretching from chip manufacturing and telecommunications infrastructure to cloud computing and consumer applications.

Chinese companies such as Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent, Huawei, SenseTime, iFlytek, and DeepSeek have rapidly narrowed the technological gap in several AI applications.

Rather than producing one unified global AI market, current trends suggest the emergence of parallel technological ecosystems.

The United States is likely to remain the preferred AI partner for North America, much of Europe, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and several advanced economies.

China appears increasingly positioned to expand its influence throughout Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America through infrastructure investment, digital connectivity projects, and technology partnerships.

Many countries may ultimately avoid choosing sides altogether. Instead, they could pursue diversified AI partnerships depending on commercial, political, and security considerations. Such fragmentation resembles the broader evolution toward a multipolar international system.

The establishment of the World Organization for AI Cooperation in Shanghai reflects a broader transformation underway in global politics. Artificial intelligence is no longer simply an emerging technology - it has become a strategic instrument.

Rather than producing a single global AI order, the coming decade is likely to witness the coexistence of multiple technological ecosystems, each shaped by different political values, regulatory approaches, and strategic priorities. Competition between Washington and Beijing will undoubtedly remain intense, but complete technological decoupling appears unlikely given the interconnected nature of global innovation.

Ultimately, the winners of the AI era will not be determined solely by who develops the most powerful algorithms. Leadership will depend on who can build trusted international partnerships and architecture of global power.