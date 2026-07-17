Three Israelis arrested after plane disturbance

17 July 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Three Israeli men were arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance aboard a foreign airline flight preparing to depart from Ben Gurion Airport on Friday, Israeli media reported on Friday citing police sources.

According to authorities, the passengers ignored repeated instructions from both the cabin crew and responding officers to leave the aircraft after their behavior was deemed a risk to passengers and crew.

Police said the suspects resisted removal and assaulted officers during the arrest, leaving four officers injured, with some reportedly requiring treatment for bite wounds. Local media said one of the men shouted that he hoped police would "suffer another October 7" during the confrontation.