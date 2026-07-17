First VP Mehriban Aliyeva provides support to Nurani, who is suffering from cancer
First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva provided support to Honored Journalist of Azerbaijan Tofigakhanim Kasimova, who is suffering from cancer.
Tofigakhanum Kasimova, better known by her pseudonym Nurani, is currently in a coma.
Over the years, Nurani's work has been published in dozens of Azerbaijani and international media outlets. Her main areas of focus are geopolitics, political processes, and issues related to the South Caucasus.
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