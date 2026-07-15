National artists showcase art pieces at Venice Biennale [PHOTOS]

15 July 2026 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

As part of the Venice Biennale, works by Azerbaijani artists are being exhibited at Palazzo da Mula, AzerNEWS reports.

The exhibition features works by Asmar Narimanbayova, as well as renowned artist Margarita Kerimova-Sokolova, an Azerbaijani compatriot based in Germany, alongside works by young Azerbaijani artists.

"All the works were presented in digital format. The vibrant and emotionally expressive creations of the young artists breathed a unique vitality and a fresh artistic spirit into the historic halls, which are rich in museum exhibits," Asmar Narimanbayova said.

The exhibition also includes works by artists from Georgia and Turkiye.

Palazzo da Mula is a Venetian villa located on the island of Murano in the Venetian Lagoon, in the San Pietro Martire district, on the southern bank of the Canale degli Angeli, near the Ponte Vivarini bridge leading to San Donato, the main area of Murano.

The palace is the last surviving example of the Venetian villas built on the island of Murano during the 15th and 16th centuries.

Today, the building houses a branch of the Municipality of Venice serving the islands of Murano and Burano, as well as the local civil registry office.

The palace's piano nobile (main floor) is used as a venue for cultural events.

Asmar Narimanbayova is an Honored Artist of Azerbaijan and a laureate of the Arts-Sciences-Lettres Medal awarded by the French Academic Society. She is the head of the Togrul Narimanbayov Association in France and a member of the UNESCO Community Association.

Her art has been successfully exhibited in prestigious galleries and museums across Azerbaijan, the USA, France, Germany, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Finland, and China, earning international acclaim for her distinctive style and cultural vision.

Note that the Togrul Narimanbayov Association aims to strengthen cultural ties between Azerbaijan and France.

Togrul Narimanbayov's Association is actively involved in the promotion of young talents from around the world.

The association successfully cooperates with leading world organisations.

Margarita Kerimova-Sokolova was born in Baku, Azerbaijan, into a family with a rich artistic legacy. Her great-grandfather was a famous Russian artist Ivan Ivanovich Sokolov.

She is a member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the UNESCO International Federation of Artists, and the International Art Fund of the Russian Academy of Arts. She serves as Vice-President of the International Foundation for Aesthetic Development and is also a member of the International Association of Artists.

In 1994-1995, Margarita Kerimova-Sokolova lived and worked in the U.S., specifically in Philadelphia, New York, and Chicago. Since 1995, she has resided in the city of Cologne, Germany.

Her exhibitions are held with great success in many countries. Margarita Kerimova-Sokolova has participated in exhibitions in a diverse array of countries, including Germany, Italy, France, the United States, Austria, Poland, Bulgaria, etc.

The artist received numerous awards for her art, including Phoenix Award, Leonardo da Vinci World Award of Arts, Arts-Sciences-Lettres Award, International Prize Velazquez and Goya.