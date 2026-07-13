Azerbaijan, Sudan to introduce visa-free travel for diplomatic passport holders

13 July 2026 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Following discussions, the draft law on the approval of the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Sudan on the Mutual Exemption of Visa Requirements for Holders of Diplomatic Passports" was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.

The issue was discussed at today’s meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Azerbaijan and Sudan have agreed to introduce reciprocal visa-free travel for diplomatic passport holders, AzerNEWS reports.

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