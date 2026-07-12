Apple sues OpenAI over alleged trade secret theft

12 July 2026 20:39 (UTC+04:00)

Apple has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing the artificial intelligence company of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to support the development of its hardware business, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Apple alleges that the theft of its proprietary information was part of a "coordinated pattern of misconduct" involving former Apple employees who later joined OpenAI. The complaint also names former Apple executives Tang Tan and Chang Liu as defendants.

Apple claims that OpenAI improperly used its intellectual property and confidential data, alleging that prospective Apple employees considering a move to OpenAI were encouraged to disclose trade secrets and confidential information during the recruitment process. The company also alleges that candidates were asked to bring information or materials related to unreleased Apple products and technologies to interviews.

OpenAI has denied the allegations.

"We have no interest in other companies' trade secrets," an OpenAI spokesperson said, adding that the company remains focused on developing innovative technology.