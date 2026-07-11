President Ilham Aliyev reviewed new buildings of “Yasaman” Hotel in Shusha [PHOTOS]

11 July 2026 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev reviewed the newly restored buildings of the “Yasaman” Hotel in Shusha on July 11. The restoration was carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Assistant to the President Anar Alakbarov briefed the head of state on the restoration efforts.

The “Yasaman” Hotel was inaugurated in 2023 with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The exterior and interior of the hotel, restored in a style corresponding to its original appearance, were designed in keeping with Shusha’s medieval architectural traditions. The building, constructed in the mid-19th century in the style of the Garabagh architectural school, was destroyed during the occupation. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation prepared the design documentation for the project, and following the completion of restoration works in 2023, two hotel buildings began welcoming guests. The Foundation has now completed restoration and construction works on four additional buildings of the “Yasaman” Hotel.

The restoration project was based on a new concept that took into account the architectural features of traditional Shusha houses. The new boutique-style buildings also feature glazed verandas and terrace areas.

Based on archival photographs, the doors and windows were recreated in accordance with the original architectural style. Landscaping and beautification works have also been carried out in the courtyard.