Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss expanding cultural partnership [PHOTOS]

10 July 2026 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli has met with a delegation led by Giorgi Mirtskhulava, First Deputy Minister of Culture of Georgia, who is visiting Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

Adil Karimli noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia continue to develop across all sectors. He emphasized that, thanks to the joint efforts of the leaders of the two countries, bilateral ties have reached the level of a strategic partnership, creating broad opportunities for expanding cooperation in the field of culture.

The minister also highlighted that in recent years, cooperation between the two countries has been particularly noteworthy in the fields of theatre and cinema.

Giorgi Mirtskhulava thanked the Azerbaijani side for the warm welcome and conveyed the sincere greetings of Georgia's Minister of Culture, Tinatin Rukhadze, to Adil Karimli.

The Georgian official reaffirmed his country's interest in further strengthening cultural and humanitarian cooperation with Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on deepening bilateral cooperation in the field of culture.

It should be noted that the Georgian delegation arrived in Baku to participate in the third meeting of the Joint Working Group established between the Ministries of Culture of Azerbaijan and Georgia.