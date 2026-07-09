Iran: US actions disrupt Hormuz reopening process
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday that the United States' actions will not only trigger Iran's "crushing response" but also disrupt the process of reopening the Strait of Hormuz by its "adventurism and interference" in determining routes through the critical waterway, AzerNEWS reports.
The IRGC stressed in a statement that traffic through the Strait of Hormuz had been restored to 50% of pre-war levels, and reiterated that ships traveling along this maritime route must use Iran-designated channels and obtain permission from the IRGC Navy for safe passage.
"Foreigners have no stake in this land and in the Strait of Hormuz," the IRGC said in a message to the US.
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