US to give Ukraine license to make Patriot systems

8 July 2026 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday during a bilateral meeting alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ankara that the US will give Ukraine a license to manufacture its own Patriot defense missiles, AzerNEWS reports.

"One of the things we're going to be talking about is we're going to give a license to you to make Patriots. That's pretty cool, right? This way, he can't complain that we are not giving him enough," Trump told Zelensky.

The Patriot system, formally known as the MIM-104 Patriot, is a mobile, surface-to-air missile (SAM) system designed to detect, track, and intercept a variety of aerial threats, including aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.