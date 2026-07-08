Mercedes-Benz Q2 sales decline

8 July 2026 21:05 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Mercedes-Benz Group AG announced on Wednesday that its global vehicle sales in the second quarter of 2026 declined by 6% year-on-year, reaching 511,900 vehicles. Despite the overall drop, the company reported strong growth in demand for battery electric vehicles (BEVs), with deliveries rising 50% compared with the same period last year to 63,000 units, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The automaker said that Mercedes-Benz Cars sold 417,800 vehicles during the quarter, representing an 8% annual decline. The decrease was mainly caused by weaker demand in China, where sales fell by approximately 30%. At the same time, the company saw a positive trend in Europe, with sales increasing by 6% compared with the second quarter of 2025.

For the first half of 2026, Mercedes-Benz delivered 837,200 vehicles worldwide, down 7% from the same period a year earlier. However, sales of fully electric vehicles continued to expand, climbing 28% year-on-year to 97,100 units.

The results highlight a broader shift in the global automotive market, where traditional luxury carmakers are facing challenges from slowing demand in some regions while accelerating their transition toward electric mobility. Mercedes-Benz has been investing heavily in electric platforms, battery technology, and software-driven vehicles as it competes with rivals such as Tesla and other premium EV manufacturers.

Although overall sales remain under pressure, the strong growth of electric vehicle deliveries suggests that demand for zero-emission models is becoming an increasingly important part of the company's future strategy.