Lionel Messi breaks another World Cup record [PHOTOS]

8 July 2026 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

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Argentina captain Lionel Messi has added another record to his remarkable World Cup legacy at the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, AzerNEWS reports.

The 38-year-old forward made history during Argentina's round-of-16 clash against Egypt after providing an assist for Cristian Romero's goal. The assist took Messi's total number of assists in World Cup history to nine, making him the outright record holder in the category.

Messi also extended his number of World Cup appearances to 31, becoming the player with the most matches played in the history of the tournament across both men's and women's football. The previous record was held by former United States national team player Kristine Lilly.

The Argentine superstar further matched the record of former Germany striker Miroslav Klose by making his 14th appearance in World Cup knockout-stage matches.

Having scored 21 goals at World Cups, Messi remains the tournament’s most prolific goalscorer, adding another achievement to his legendary career.

Photo Credit: FIFA Facebook