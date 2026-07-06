Erdoğan hosts NATO chief Mark Rutte ahead of Ankara summit

6 July 2026 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Ankara ahead of the NATO Leaders' Summit, discussing the summit's agenda as well as key regional and global developments, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement shared by the Turkish Presidential Administration on X, the meeting focused on preparations for the upcoming summit and a range of issues facing the Alliance.

Erdoğan expressed confidence that the NATO Leaders' Summit in Ankara would be successful, noting that Türkiye has completed all necessary preparations to host the event.

The Turkish president stressed the importance of addressing a broad range of topics during the summit, including collective defense and expanding cooperation among NATO allies in the defense industry.

He also highlighted the significance of the Defense Industry Forum, which will be held on the sidelines of the summit, saying it will be closely followed as part of the gathering's agenda.