Azerbaijan calls for stronger protection of digital sovereignty at OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

5 July 2026 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

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The 33rd Annual Session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in The Hague, the Netherlands, is continuing its work, with Azerbaijan highlighting the importance of upholding international law and protecting digital sovereignty.

According to AzerNEWS, the head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Milli Majlis, Gaya Mammadov, addressed a session focused on the rule of international law, peace, and international cooperation.

In his remarks, Mammadov identified double standards and the selective application of international law as key factors undermining compliance with internationally recognized norms and principles. He stressed that the principles of sovereignty and the sovereign equality of states must be consistently protected and respected as fundamental values.

The Azerbaijani lawmaker also emphasized the growing need to apply international law in the digital sphere, noting that the rapid expansion of information technologies and artificial intelligence has made the protection of states' digital sovereignty increasingly important.

Mammadov highlighted Azerbaijan's efforts to maintain a balanced approach between security, development, and human rights in the use of emerging technologies. He pointed to the work of the Digital Development Council, established under the leadership of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, as an example of a comprehensive and interagency approach to digital governance within the OSCE region.

He concluded by underlining the importance of strengthening international cooperation to address emerging challenges in the digital domain.