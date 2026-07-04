Azerbaijan congratulates Rwanda on National Day

4 July 2026 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated Rwanda on the occasion of its National Day, AzerNEWS reports.

The congratulatory message was published on the ministry's official account on X.

"On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Rwanda, we convey our warm greetings to the Government and the people of Rwanda.

Wishing Rwanda a happy National Day!" the post reads.