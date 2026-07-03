Baku Appeals Court reviews defence challenges in high-profile war crimes case [PHOTOS]

3 July 2026 19:29 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Baku Court of Appeals continued hearing the appeals filed by Armenian nationals Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others against their convictions by the Baku Military Court for crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the planning and waging of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, the violent seizure of power, and numerous other offenses committed as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan.

The hearing was presided over by Judge Elmar Rahimov of the Baku Court of Appeals, with Judges Emin Mehdiyev and Mehriban Garayeva on the panel (alternate judge Ali Mammadov). Each appellant was provided with interpretation in Armenian and Russian, as well as legal counsel, to ensure the right to defense.

The hearing was attended by representatives of the victims and the state prosecution, including Abbas Abbasli, Head of the State Prosecution Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, together with prosecutors Anar Alakbarov and Sevinj Gasimova from the same department.

The court announced that written comments submitted by defendant Davit Ishkhanyan regarding the court session minutes had been received. In accordance with the law, the comments were translated, copies were provided to the court and the parties to the proceedings, and they were added to the case file.

The state prosecutors noted that, under Article 51.7 of the Criminal Procedure Code, written comments concerning the court session minutes must be examined by the court. If found to be well-founded, they must be accepted; otherwise, they must be rejected. The prosecution argued that if the defense's claim regarding discrepancies between the written minutes and the audio recording was confirmed by the recording, the comments should be accepted; otherwise, they should be rejected. On this basis, the prosecution requested the court to rule in accordance with the law.

The representatives of the victims supported the prosecution's position and shared the same view regarding the written comments.

The judicial panel then retired to deliberate on the matter concerning the court session minutes.

Upon returning, the panel ruled that the defense's written comments would be added to the case file. The court noted that it had found no inconsistencies in the minutes but considered it lawful and justified to include the defense's comments in the case materials.

Defendant Levon Mnatsakanyan then addressed the court, stating that he wished to submit a motion. The presiding judge said he would be given an appropriate opportunity to do so.

Speaking afterward, Davit Ishkhanyan thanked the court for its decision. He then reiterated, as he had at the previous hearing, that he did not consider himself guilty.

The defense counsel for David Babayan subsequently addressed the court, arguing that the defendant's appeal was fully justified. The lawyer requested that the court overturn the conviction against Babayan and acquit him.

After the recess, defendant Davit Ishkhanyan's motion was presented to the interpreter through his defense counsel.

Speaking next, defendant David Babayan stated that he did not consider himself guilty of the charges brought against him.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 7.

According to the verdict issued by the Baku Military Court on February 5, 2026, Arayik Harutyunyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, and David Babayan were sentenced to life imprisonment. Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan were sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment; Madat Babayan and Melikset Pashayan to 19 years; Garik Martirosyan to 18 years; Davit Allahverdyan and Levon Balayan to 16 years; and Vasili Beglaryan, Gurgen Stepanyan, and Erik Gazaryan to 15 years' imprisonment.