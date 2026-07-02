Trump mentions NATO spending 'once again' reiterating that US spends most
United States President Donald Trump insisted on Thursday that his country spends more money on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) than any other member, AzerNEWS reports.
In a Truth Social media post, Trump said that the US invested $999 billion in the period between 2014 and 2025, compared to Britain's $90.5 billion, France's $66.5 billion, Italy's $48.4 billion, and Poland's $44.3 billion, to "protect them, without getting any benefit from so doing."
He dismissed the situation as "ridiculous."
Following Trump's repeated calls for the alliance's members to increase their defense spending, NATO decided to raise the figure to 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2035. After Madrid disagreed with the move, Trump threatened to cut all trade with Spain and urged NATO to reconsider that country's membership.
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