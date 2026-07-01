Young Spectators Theatre premiers new play with great success [PHOTOS]

1 July 2026 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectators has successfully premiered the play "Haji Gara", AzerNEWS reports.

The production is based on the famous comedy "The Adventures of the Miser" by Mirza Fatali Akhundov in a new stage adaptation by Dilsuz Mustafaev.

Set in the mid-19th century, the story follows an impoverished nobleman, Heydar-bay, who, in order to raise money for his wedding, decides to engage in dangerous smuggling between Azerbaijan and Iran. He involves the extremely miserly merchant Haji Gara by promising him an enormous profit. Blinded by greed, Haji Gara personally travels to Tabriz. During this journey, the true nature of the characters becomes increasingly evident.

Despite his aristocratic pride, Heydar-bay displays courage and nobility. On their return, when they are pursued, Haji Gara panics, abandons the goods, and falls into the hands of bandits, from whom he is later rescued by the fearless Heydar-bay. The story delivers a sharp satire on how blind greed deprives a person of reason and dignity, turning him into a coward.

The themes of the play are timeless, which is why the work has remained a staple of the theatrical repertoire. It is no coincidence that Mirza Fatali Akhundov is often referred to as the "Muslim Molière," as clear parallels can be drawn between "The Adventures of the Miser" and the works of the French playwright. Harpagon in Molière's "The Miser" and Haji Gara in Akhundov's comedy both represent exaggerated, grotesque embodiments of human greed. This biting critique of vice remains strikingly relevant today.

The modern production preserves the spirit of Akhundov's original comedy while blending it with contemporary stage aesthetics, dynamic direction, and expressive performances.

The two-act production was created by stage director and People's Artist Jannat Salimova, director Gulnar Hajiyeva, set designer Elshan Sarkhanoglu, composer Firudin Allahverdi, choreographer Gulmammad Shahverdiyev, and assistant director Sona Maharramova.

The cast includes People's Artist Yasin Garayev, Honored Artists Elnur Huseynov, Gulyar Nabiyeva, Nasiba Eldarova, as well as actors Anar Seyfullayev, Adalat Abdulsamad, Ramil Mammadov, Kerem Hajizade, Rashad Safarov, Elshan Hajibabayev, Natig Farzaliev, Shabnam Huseynova, Aygun Fatullayeva, Husniyya Ahmadova, Eldar Imanov, Vugar Mammadaliyev, Elgun Yakhyayev, Nurlan Suleymanli, Hilal Demirov, Khalig Bekirov, Gulbeniz Latifova, Venera Abbasova, Aydin Demirov, Yusif Dadashov, Tahir Ismailov, Ilaha Amirhanova, Imdad Tofiqoglu, and Huseyn Bayramov.