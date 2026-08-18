OpenAI introduces ChatGPT for teenagers

18 August 2026 22:42 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

OpenAI announced on Tuesday the launch of ChatGPT for Teens, a dedicated version of its AI chatbot designed for younger users.

Promising that the model would help teens "think critically, deepen understanding, and use AI with confidence," the service also includes additional safeguards, tools encouraging healthy use, and expanded parental controls. Alongside the launch, OpenAI unveiled a partnership with CodeAI focused on AI literacy in schools, with plans to introduce millions of students to responsible AI use, launch a Builders Challenge for high school students, and provide educational resources for teachers.

A joint advisory council will also examine child development, learning needs and emerging AI risks to help guide future development of ChatGPT for Teens.