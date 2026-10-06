World Judo Championships kicks off in Baku [PHOTOS]

6 October 2026 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The world's top judoka have gathered in Baku for the World Judo Championships. The tournament officially opened with a ceremony at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The event began with a video presentation tracing the development of judo and highlighting some of the sport's major achievements over the years.

Addressing the event, President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation Rashad Nabiyev said it was a great honour to welcome the international judo community to Baku once again.

He described judo as more than a contest on the tatami. In his words, it is a philosophy built on self-discipline, courage and friendship.

Rashad Nabiyev pointed out that Azerbaijan had embarked on its judo journey years ago with a broader ambition. The goal was to enrich people's lives through sport and help raise a physically and mentally strong younger generation.

"Today, it is a source of immense pride to see those aspirations become reality," he said. He pointed to the country's growing support for sport and, in particular, judo.

He also highlighted the role of President of Azerbaijan and President of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev in supporting the development of sport. He said this support had helped Azerbaijan establish itself as a host of major international competitions.

Rashad Nabiyev thanked the International Judo Federation and its president, Marius Vizer, for once again entrusting Baku with the World Championships.

He said the partnership built over the years had helped promote judo not only as a sport, but also as a philosophy of life embraced by society.

Rashad Nabiyev outlined that one of the federation's main goals is to ensure that every child who steps onto a judo mat grows into not only a future champion, but also a responsible and dignified member of society.

"Over the coming days, you will compete not only for the title of world champion, but also to demonstrate the excellence and nobility of judo," he told athletes and coaches.

He wished them fair competition, a strong sporting spirit and memorable moments in Baku.

International Judo Federation President Marius Vizer expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for its continued support of sport and major international events. He particularly thanked the country for its support of the World Championships.

He congratulated the Azerbaijan Judo Federation and its athletes on their recent achievements.

Marius Vizer also voiced hope that judo would serve as a source of unity, friendship and peace in a world facing deep divisions.

He then officially declared the World Judo Championships open.

The formal ceremony was followed by a cultural programme featuring artistic performances inspired by Azerbaijan's rich heritage and centuries-old traditions.

The Azerbaijan National Anthem and the anthem of the International Judo Federation were also performed at the ceremony.

The championships are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena and will continue until October 11.

One of the biggest events on the international judo calendar has brought together 622 athletes from 93 countries. The field includes 335 men and 287 women.

Azerbaijan is represented by 24 judoka in 13 weight categories. The national team includes 17 men and seven women.

The host nation has already celebrated a major success at the championships. On the opening day, Azerbaijani judoka Ahmad Yusifov won the world title in the men's 60-kilogram category.

Photos: Azerbaijan Judo Federation