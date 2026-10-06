Azerbaijan's heritage highlighted at World Heritage Cities Festival in Querétaro [PHOTOS]

6 October 2026 18:06 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A World Heritage Cities Festival has been held in Querétaro, Mexico, marking the 30th anniversary of the inclusion of the city's historic area on the UNESCO World Heritage List and the establishment of the National Association of Mexican World Heritage Cities.

A roundtable titled "World Heritage: Tourism Diplomacy and Cultural Diplomacy" was held as part of the festival.

Speaking at the event, Lala Safarova, First Secretary of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico, presented information about Azerbaijan's rich and centuries-old urban planning and architectural heritage.

She highlighted the development of Baku, noting that the capital has preserved its historical and cultural character while evolving in line with architectural trends from different periods.

Safarova also drew attention to Icherisheher, an important example of world architectural heritage that receives numerous visitors throughout the day. She stressed the importance of maintaining a balance between the preservation of historical heritage, everyday urban life, tourism and the needs of a modern city.

The event also highlighted the Azerbaijani government's attention to the protection of Icherisheher, the establishment of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration, and the declaration of 2026 as the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" in Azerbaijan.

It was also noted that Icherisheher, the Maiden Tower and the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2000.

Azerbaijan's commitment to urban planning and sustainable urban development was also highlighted through the hosting of the 13th Session of the UN-Habitat World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku in May this year.

Jorge Ortega González, General Director of the National Association of Mexican World Heritage Cities, Mariana Ortiz Cabrera, Secretary of Tourism of the Municipality of Querétaro, as well as representatives of the embassies of Ukraine, Spain and Portugal, also spoke at the roundtable.

As part of the festival, an exhibition dedicated to World Heritage Cities featured photographs of Baku and Icherisheher.

Note that Azerbaijan joined UNESCO on June 3, 1992, shortly after restoring its independence. Since then, the country has expanded its cooperation with the organization in culture, education, science and communication.

Azerbaijan's cooperation with UNESCO was further strengthened by a framework agreement signed in 2003, covering culture, science, education and communication.

The country's cultural heritage has received international recognition through UNESCO. Icherisheher (Old City), including the Maiden Tower and the Shirvanshahs' Palace, was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2000. The Gobustan Rock Art Cultural Landscape followed in 2007.

Azerbaijan's intangible cultural heritage has also gained international recognition. Mugham was inscribed in 2008, Novruz in 2009 as a multinational inscription, Azerbaijani carpet weaving in 2010, and the traditional equestrian game Chovqan, played with Karabakh horses, in 2013.

Azerbaijan is also represented in UNESCO's Creative Cities Network. Sheki joined the network as a Creative City of Crafts and Folk Art in 2017, while Lankaran was designated a Creative City of Gastronomy in 2021.

The country has also participated in UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere Programme, with the Greater Caucasus Biosphere Reserve receiving recognition within the organization's World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

UNESCO has additionally commemorated prominent Azerbaijani cultural figures, including poet and philosopher Imadaddin Nasimi, composer Fikrat Amirov and philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev.