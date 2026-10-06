Azerbaijan and bp expand cooperation through new energy projects

6 October 2026 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and bp is expanding through a number of new projects, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said during the 8th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland commenced in Baku on October 6.

The minister noted that the launch of associated gas production at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field, the Shah Deniz Compression project, as well as the Shafag-Asiman, Karabakh and Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara projects demonstrate the long-term nature of the partnership.

Parviz Shahbazov also pointed to joint activities in Uzbekistan as another area of cooperation between Azerbaijan and bp.

According to the minister, the partnership is also expanding into green energy and decarbonization.

The Shafag Solar Power Plant, which is expected to be commissioned next year, and plans to decarbonize the Sangachal Terminal using clean energy are examples of this new direction, Shahbazov emphasized.

He added that these projects could serve as a model for the global energy transition.