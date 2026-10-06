Vehicle linked to Netanyahu's driver targeted in suspected gangland assassination attempt

6 October 2026 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A vehicle registered to one of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s drivers came under fire in Ashkelon during a suspected assassination attempt targeting the son of a prominent organized crime figure, according to Israeli media.

N12 reported that police believe the gunmen were attempting to kill Mor Domrani, the son of Shalom Domrani, a well-known figure in Israel’s organized crime scene. Nine suspects were initially arrested in connection with the incident.

The vehicle targeted in the shooting was registered to Boaz Assayag, a driver employed by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office who has previously testified in Netanyahu’s corruption trial.

N12 stressed that the vehicle was not part of Netanyahu’s official motorcade when the shooting occurred.

Investigators determined that Assayag’s son was driving the vehicle at the time, while Mor Domrani and other passengers were inside. Police suspect the gunmen opened fire on the car with the intention of killing Domrani.

No injuries were reported among those in the vehicle, and its occupants fled the scene following the shooting.

The car later arrived at the Erez crossing, where police intercepted it as part of their investigation.

During subsequent proceedings, a police representative said an airsoft pistol was found in the possession of Assayag’s son. Police also found a police identification cap and emergency-style flashing lights associated with the vehicle, according to N12.

Assayag’s son was among nine people initially arrested as investigators sought to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the suspected gangland dispute.

Some of those detained were subsequently released to house arrest, while the vehicle remained in police custody as part of the investigation.

The incident has attracted additional attention because of the vehicle’s connection to the Prime Minister’s Office and Assayag’s role as one of Netanyahu’s drivers.

However, there is currently no indication that Netanyahu was present during the shooting or that the Israeli prime minister was a target. Police assessments cited by Israeli media instead point to Mor Domrani as the intended target.