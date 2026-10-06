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Tuesday, October 6, 2026

World Bank cuts Azerbaijan's 2026 growth forecast to 1.2%

6 October 2026 12:26 (UTC+04:00)
World Bank cuts Azerbaijan's 2026 growth forecast to 1.2%
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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The World Bank has lowered its economic growth forecast for Azerbaijan in 2026, projecting the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to expand by 1.2%.

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