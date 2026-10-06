Three more HPPs with total capacity of 10.7 MW being built in Azerbaijan’s Lachin [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

6 October 2026 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s state-owned energy company AzerEnerji is constructing three more hydropower plants with a combined capacity of 10.7 megawatts (MW) in the Lachin district.

According to AzerEnerji, the 4.59 MW Seyidlar, 3.16 MW Bulovlu and 2.93 MW Gosasu hydropower plants are being built along the section of the Shalva River flowing through Lachin.

Water intake structures have already been constructed for all three plants. A total of 14.5 kilometers of diversion pipelines have also been laid to deliver water to the facilities across the district’s challenging mountainous terrain.

Construction at all three hydropower plants is nearing completion. Turbines and generators are currently being installed, with the projects expected to be completed in the coming months.

AzerEnerji said it has built and commissioned 11 hydropower plants with a combined capacity of 72.6 MW in Lachin over the past six years.

Once the three new facilities are commissioned, the number of operational hydropower plants in the district will rise to 14, while their combined capacity will reach 83.3 MW.

Currently, Lachin’s electricity demand of around 8-10 MW is fully met by green energy generated at local hydropower plants. Electricity produced in excess of the district’s demand is transmitted to Azerbaijan’s unified power grid.