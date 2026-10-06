Latif Karimov's 120th anniversary marked in Vienna with special carpet exhibition by Azerkhalcha OJSC [PHOTOS]

6 October 2026 10:13 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An exhibition showcasing Azerbaijani carpet art opened in Vienna on October 1 to mark the 120th anniversary of Latif Karimov, a prominent carpet artist, scholar, educator and People's Artist.

The exhibition was organized by the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Austria and "Azerkhalcha" OJSC.

The exhibition, aimed at promoting the rich heritage of Azerbaijani carpet art in Europe, was organized in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated April 30, 2026, "On the Celebration of the 120th Anniversary of Latif Karimov."

As noted in the Decree, November 2026 marks the 120th anniversary of Latif Huseyn oglu Karimov, a great master of Azerbaijani fine arts, prominent carpet scholar, educator and art scholar, laureate of the USSR State Prize and People’s Artist. The artist made a significant contribution to the development, study and promotion of Azerbaijani folk applied art.

The creative legacy of Latif Karimov holds a special place in the history of Azerbaijani carpet art. Numerous narrative and portrait carpets, as well as monumental carpets woven based on his sketches, are valuable works of art that preserve the rich traditions of Azerbaijani carpet weaving. Karimov identified the ornamental and compositional characteristics of Azerbaijani carpets and developed a systematic classification of them. His fundamental research in the field of carpet art remains an authoritative source to this day.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition took place on October 1 at 7:00 p.m. at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Austria. The exhibition featured carpets by "Azerkhalcha" OJSC reflecting various artistic and compositional characteristics of Azerbaijani carpet art.

Alongside contemporary carpets created by "Azerkhalcha" OJSC in collaboration with young artists, the exhibition also featured classical and national carpet designs. The exposition included the carpets "Nakhchivan," "Karabakh," "Paradise Pomegranate 1," "Paradise Pomegranate 2," "Architect of Memory," as well as "Gobustan," "Guba," "Khila-Afshan," "Israfil," "Cloud Shusha," "Khanlig Agchichekler," "El-ele Yalli," "Baku," and "Zagli."

The opening ceremony was attended by representatives of the diplomatic mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cultural Center in Austria, members of the diplomatic corps operating in Austria, representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora, as well as representatives of the local cultural and artistic community, art scholars and art enthusiasts.

The exhibition was opened by Leyla Gasimova, Director of the Cultural Center of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Austria. In her remarks, Leyla Gasimova emphasized the importance of the exhibition in presenting Azerbaijani carpet art to an international audience:

"Holding this exhibition in Vienna is of great importance in terms of presenting the rich heritage of Azerbaijani carpet art to an international audience. The Azerbaijani carpet is an important element of cultural heritage that preserves national traditions, memory and aesthetic values formed over centuries. We are pleased to present both traditional and contemporary examples of Azerbaijani carpet art to Austrian audiences through this exhibition, and we believe that the project will contribute to the further development of cultural ties between the two countries."

Following this, Emin Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC and Honored Artist, addressed the guests. Welcoming the participants, he highlighted the importance of presenting Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage, particularly its national carpet art, to the Austrian public, strengthening ties between different cultures, and increasing international interest in Azerbaijani carpets.

It was noted that the works displayed at the exhibition reflect the rich artistic traditions of Azerbaijani carpet weaving, its ornamental and compositional characteristics, as well as various aspects of carpet art, which holds a special place in the cultural memory of the Azerbaijani people. The exhibition demonstrated that the Azerbaijani carpet is not merely an example of decorative art, but also an important element of cultural heritage that preserves historical memory, aesthetic worldview and traditions of craftsmanship passed down from generation to generation.

The exhibition also continued on October 3, 2026, as part of the "Long Night of Museums"— "ORF-Lange Nacht der Museen" project. On that day, the exposition was open to visitors from 6:00 p.m. until midnight.

As part of the event, visitors were given the opportunity to learn more about the carpet-weaving process and take part in it. Participants who contributed to the weaving process were presented with special certificates by "Azerkhalcha" OJSC in recognition of their contribution.

The exhibition organized in Vienna to mark the 120th anniversary of Latif Karimov not only commemorated the rich legacy of the distinguished artist, but also contributed to presenting Azerbaijani carpet art on the international cultural platform. The exhibition demonstrated that the centuries-old artistic traditions of the Azerbaijani carpet continue to live on, evolve through contemporary creative approaches, and reach new audiences.