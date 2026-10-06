British man arrested over alleged RAF Fairford terror plot

6 October 2026 19:14 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) reported on Tuesday that a 22-year-old British man was arrested in London on suspicion of terrorism offenses regarding the suspected RAF Fairford terrorism plot.

This is the seventh suspect who was detained in connection with the RAF Fairford incident. Previously, five individuals were also arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act near the airbase in late September. "This remains a live investigation and our specialist teams continue to pursue multiple lines of inquiry into the circumstances surrounding events near RAF Fairford," Senior National Coordinator for CTP Vicki Evans stated.

Following the incident, Washington withdrew B-1 Lancer bombers from the airbase, while US President Donald Trump confirmed yesterday that the aircraft were moved over a specific "threat," which is "linked to Iran."