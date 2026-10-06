Germany's VNG seeks 15-20-year deal to increase Azerbaijani gas imports
Germany’s VNG AG is seeking to increase its imports of Azerbaijani natural gas and is prepared to conclude a long-term supply agreement lasting between 15 and 20 years, a senior company executive has said. Oliver Hill, Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Development at VNG AG, said the German company sees potential for substantially deeper cooperation with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), extending beyond conventional natural gas supplies. Speaking about VNG's current purchases, Hill said the company imports around...
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