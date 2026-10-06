Europe’s new trade route runs through Caspian: Middle Corridor needs $55 billion

6 October 2026 21:34 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, also known as the Middle Corridor, is gaining importance as an alternative trade route connecting Asia and Europe through the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus and Türkiye. Its potential is becoming increasingly significant as global supply chains face disruption and businesses and governments seek more diversified and resilient transport routes.

An article published by Polish transport news portal etransport.pl on 5 October 2026, drawing on the latest assessment by the World Bank, highlights the scale of the opportunity facing the corridor. According to the report, the Middle Corridor could quadruple freight volumes between Asia and Europe by 2040, while transport times could be reduced by as much as two-thirds if infrastructure investment is combined with reforms in transport and trade management.

The World Bank estimates that more than $55 billion in investment will be needed by 2040, including funding for railways, seaports, roads, logistics centres, rolling stock, transhipment equipment and digital systems. The corridor could also increase the GDP of the countries covered by the assessment by 3.3 per cent and contribute to the creation of around 2 million jobs.

However, the article stresses that infrastructure alone will not unlock the corridor’s full potential. Border delays, fragmented documentation and insufficient coordination between railway operators, ports and carriers remain major obstacles. A unified digital data system and closer integration between rail and maritime transport will therefore be essential.

The full article examines the opportunities and challenges identified by the World Bank and considers what will be required to transform the Middle Corridor from a collection of national transport links into a faster, more predictable and genuinely integrated Eurasian trade route.

Read the full article here >>>

Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor Could Cut Travel Times by 66 Per Cent

The World Bank says the development of the Middle Corridor could quadruple the volume of freight transported between Asia and Europe by 2040. Achieving this would require more than $55 billion in investment, the modernisation of railways and ports, as well as improvements in border controls and data exchange.

The Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor could significantly increase freight volumes between Asia and Europe by 2040 while substantially reducing transit times. However, according to the World Bank’s latest report, achieving this potential will require tens of billions of dollars in investment, the modernisation of railways and ports, and the streamlining of border procedures.

The Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, also known as the Middle Corridor, connects Eastern and Central Asia with the European market via the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus and Türkiye. Its importance is growing as countries seek alternative and more resilient routes between Europe and Asia.

According to the World Bank report Integration: World-Class Logistics Along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, carefully targeted investments could more than triple trade volumes along the route by 2040 and halve transportation times.

Even greater benefits are expected from combining infrastructure expansion with reforms in transport and trade management. Under this scenario, freight volumes along the corridor could quadruple, while transportation times could be reduced by up to two-thirds.

The World Bank also estimates that development of the route could increase the GDP of the countries covered by the analysis by 3.3 per cent and contribute to the creation of around 2 million jobs by 2040.

However, the scale of investment required is enormous. More than $25 billion would need to be allocated by 2040 to basic infrastructure, primarily railway networks, seaports and roads providing access to major transport hubs.

This would be in addition to around $30 billion in further investment. This would include road and rail connections with local economies, logistics centres, inland terminals, locomotives and wagons, transhipment equipment and digital systems.

This means total investment would need to exceed $55 billion.

The corridor covers China, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. According to the World Bank, a more efficient route could improve market access for nearly 200 million people living in these countries while increasing the region’s importance in trade between Europe and Asia.

However, infrastructure alone will not be enough to realise the corridor’s potential. Border delays, fragmented documentation and insufficient coordination between railway operators, ports and carriers remain among the most serious challenges.

The World Bank therefore emphasises the need to create a unified digital system for transport, transit and trade data. Instead of relying on multiple separate documents and systems, participants in the transport process would use a common information-sharing platform.

Another requirement is better integration between rail and maritime transport. The Trans-Caspian route involves multiple transhipments and requires effective cooperation between railways, ports and shipping operators on the Caspian Sea. Any delay at any point can affect the competitiveness of the entire transport connection.

“Full use of the corridor’s potential will depend on practical improvements that make the cross-border movement of goods faster and more predictable,” said Charles Cormier, the World Bank’s Regional Director for Infrastructure in Europe and Central Asia.

The importance of the Middle Corridor is also increasing because of disruptions to global supply chains and the need to diversify routes between Asia and Europe. For the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus, the development of the route is expected to mean not only increased transit volumes but also new investment in logistics, industry and infrastructure.

The World Bank stresses that the competitiveness of the Trans-Caspian Corridor will be determined not only by the number of new railway lines, terminals and port handling facilities. Key factors will include reducing turnaround times, improving the predictability of transit times and creating a system in which the entire route operates as a single transport corridor rather than as a collection of independent segments.