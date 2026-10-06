Yemen fighting forces over 184,000 people to flee their homes since August

6 October 2026 19:46 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

More than 184,000 people have been forcibly displaced by fighting in Yemen since the beginning of August, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a UN agency.

“From August 1 to October 4, more than 184,000 people were forced to flee their homes due to intense fighting in Yemen. Most of them have been displaced since the beginning of September,” the IOM said.

Around 21,800 people were displaced during the week from September 27 to October 3, marking a 26 percent increase compared with the previous week. On October 4 alone, approximately 4,500 people were forced to leave their homes.

According to the IOM, all of those displaced are in need of essential humanitarian assistance, including food, shelter and other basic supplies.

Yemen has been embroiled in an armed conflict between government forces backed by Saudi Arabia and the Houthi movement since August 2014.

In July, the Houthis announced the imposition of a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia and subsequently attacked several Saudi-owned oil tankers.

In early August, the Ansar Allah movement launched an offensive in southwestern Yemen. On September 10-11, the group reportedly seized control of the port city of Mocha and areas providing access to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

On October 4, Yemeni government forces announced the launch of a large-scale military operation aimed at retaking areas under rebel control.