Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Trans-Caspian cable to begin operations in October

6 October 2026 11:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communication line linking Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan is expected to be launched in October, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev said at a government meeting.

According to Madiyev, 390 kilometers of cable have already been laid from the coast of Sumgayit in Azerbaijan to Aktau in Kazakhstan.

"The launch is scheduled for this month," he added.

The new Aktau-Sumgayit route will connect the digital infrastructure of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan and create a direct high-speed data link between Asia and Europe. The project is expected to improve the reliability of international communications and strengthen the transit potential of both countries.

The Kazakh government reported in early August that the offshore installation of the fiber-optic cable along the bottom of the Caspian Sea had been completed.

The Trans-Caspian fiber-optic line is designed to connect Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan through a cable running along the seabed of the Caspian Sea.