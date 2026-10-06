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Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Fitch expects Azerbaijan inflation to fall to 4.9% by 2028

6 October 2026 15:39 (UTC+04:00)
Fitch expects Azerbaijan inflation to fall to 4.9% by 2028
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Erich Arispe Morales, Managing Director and Head of the Eastern Europe Sovereign Ratings Group at Fitch Ratings, made the statement during the “Fitch on Azerbaijan 2026” event in Baku.

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