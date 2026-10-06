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Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Baku Stock Exchange sees massive surge in corporate securities and share trading

6 October 2026 14:27 (UTC+04:00)
Baku Stock Exchange sees massive surge in corporate securities and share trading
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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The most significant growth was recorded in the secondary market. Turnover in secondary-market trading of corporate securities increased from 195.9 million manats to 1.7121 billion manats, representing an approximately 8.7-fold increase. Total trading in shares across the primary and secondary markets reached approximately...

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