Azerbaijan, Russia discuss North-South Corridor and trade expansion

6 October 2026 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and Russia have discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral trade and economic cooperation during a meeting between Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk in Moscow on October 5.

The meeting was held as part of Mustafayev’s visit to Russia with an Azerbaijani delegation.

The sides stressed the importance of regular high-level contacts in developing bilateral relations and expanding practical cooperation.

They reviewed opportunities to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, industry, energy, agriculture, transport and logistics.

The officials also discussed the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level, as well as decisions adopted at the 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, held in Zangilan on April 16.

Measures to increase bilateral trade and expand economic ties were also on the agenda. The sides stressed the importance of creating favorable conditions for businesses from both countries.

Particular attention was paid to developing transport links and improving the efficiency of freight traffic between Azerbaijan and Russia. The sides also considered ways to make greater use of the potential of the International North-South Transport Corridor.

The officials discussed the operation of border crossing points and ways to improve procedures for the passage of cargo and vehicles.

They also exchanged views on prospects for implementing mutually beneficial projects of practical interest to both countries and stressed the need to continue efforts to further develop economic cooperation.

During the visit, Mustafayev also met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. The sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, with particular focus on economic and trade cooperation, including industry, energy, transport and logistics.

Mustafayev also held meetings with Emin Agalarov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council, and Alexey Repik, Chairman of the Russia-Azerbaijan Business Council. The meetings focused on the development of economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries.