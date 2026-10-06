ADA University hosts third annual Symposium on Quality Assurance in Higher Education [PHOTOS]

6 October 2026 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

ADA University and the Education Quality Assurance Agency (TKTA) have successfully organized the Third Annual Symposium on Quality Assurance in Higher Education. Dedicated to the theme" Advancing Higher Education: Quality Assurance, Program Design, and Innovation," the two-day event brought together representatives from various higher education institutions across the country, as well as local and international experts.

The symposium opened with welcoming remarks by Professor Elkin Nurmammadov, Vice Rector for Academic Affairs at ADA University. Greeting the guests and wishing participants productive discussions, he expressed his confidence that such events will significantly contribute to the future development of our higher education.

Speaking at the opening of the symposium, Tural Ahmadov, Chairman of the Board of TKTA, provided insights into international trends in higher education quality assurance. He emphasized the importance of universities flexibly adopting new approaches based on their progress. The symposium served as an essential platform for Azerbaijani universities to share best practices and discuss pathways for the continuous enhancement of educational quality.

Following the opening, a high-level interactive panel discussion was organized under the theme " Post-accreditation Strategies for Institutional Development." The panel featured Professor Nurali Yusifbayli, Rector of Sumgayit State University; Associate Professor Rufat Azizov, Rector of Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University; Associate Professor Zafar Gurbanov, Rector of Azerbaijan State Agrarian University; and Dr Raziya Isayeva, Rector of Khazar University.

Additionally, representatives from ADA University, TKTA, and Baku Higher Oil School delivered specialized seminars on pressing topics such as "Internal Quality Assurance: Monitoring and Evaluation Mechanisms" and "Supporting Graduate Employment: The Role of Career Services."

Throughout the two-day event, participants engaged in extensive exchanges of views regarding accreditation strategies, curriculum enhancement, student-centered approaches, and recent trends in the application of artificial intelligence in education.

Frank Niedermayer, Co-Head of the Center for Quality Development at the University of Potsdam, Germany, highly praised the work of ADA University’s Quality Assurance and Accreditation team, stating that the symposium was exceptionally well-organized and the topics chosen were thoroughly thoughtful. Expressing his pleasure in participating, he emphasized that such initiatives are invaluable for the continuous development of the national education system.

Dr Maurus Roller, Director of Quality Assurance and Accreditation at ADA University, touched upon the significance of ongoing dialogue surrounding academic quality and educational innovation. He noted that fostering dialogue in this direction is more crucial than ever, and that the symposium serves precisely to deepen these vital discussions.

At the conclusion of the symposium, certificates were awarded to active participants, and the event wrapped up with a commemorative group photo.