Azerbaijan, US discuss TRIPP project and strategic partnership [PHOTOS]

6 October 2026 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Ari Lightstone, senior adviser to the US Special Envoy for Peace Missions, in Baku, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-US bilateral relations, as well as regional issues.

Bayramov highlighted the importance of the August 8, 2025 summit in Washington, which he said played a significant role in elevating Azerbaijan-US relations to the level of strategic partnership. He noted that bilateral ties have developed rapidly across various areas following the agreements reached in Washington.

The minister also emphasized the importance of the Strategic Partnership Charter between Azerbaijan and the United States, signed on February 10, 2026, in strengthening the institutional foundations of bilateral relations and identifying new areas of cooperation.

The sides reviewed the work of the groups established under the charter, including efforts to identify specific projects and roadmaps for the coming period.

Economic and energy cooperation was also discussed. The officials stressed that agreements reached in energy, investment, high technology and other areas during Baku Energy Week and the second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum could contribute to strengthening the economic foundations of the strategic partnership.

Bayramov also told the US official about Azerbaijan’s infrastructure projects aimed at developing the region’s energy, transport and logistics potential, expanding the Middle Corridor, attracting investment and strengthening regional connectivity.

Particular attention was paid to the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP). The Azerbaijani side said the project would contribute to the development of transport and economic connectivity in the region, ensure unobstructed connectivity between Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and create broader regional transit opportunities.

They also exchanged views on the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Bayramov briefed Lightstone on Azerbaijan’s efforts to advance its peace agenda, implement agreements already reached, open regional communications and strengthen lasting peace and stability in the region. He also presented Azerbaijan’s position on the issues discussed.

The sides stressed the importance of continuing efforts to further develop the Azerbaijan-US strategic partnership across areas of mutual interest and to translate existing agreements into practical results.