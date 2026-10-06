Ninth teaser for feature film '44 ' released ahead of nationwide premiere [VIDEO]
The ninth teaser for the feature film "44," titled "Həkim oğlu" (The Doctor's Son), has been released on social media ahead of the film's nationwide premiere.
Azerbaijani Presidential Assistant Anar Alakbarov shared the teaser in a post on his Instagram page.
"We present to your attention Teaser 9/12 – 'Həkim oğlu' from the feature film '44'. Starting October 15 – in cinemas across the country! Thank you all for your support and positive comments!" the post said.
Note that the feature film "44" will be screened in cinemas across Azerbaijan starting October 15.
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