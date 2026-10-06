Three Azerbaijani judoka take to tatami on day three of World Championships

6 October 2026 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Three Azerbaijani judoka will take to the tatami on the third day of the World Judo Championships in Baku.

The day's action will take place at the National Gymnastics Arena, with Azerbaijan represented in the women's 57-kilogram and men's 73-kilogram categories.

Khadija Gadashova will make her World Championships debut against Kyrgyzstan's Zhanar Zholdosheva. The two will meet in the preliminary round.

In the men's 73-kilogram division, Olympic and world champion Hidayat Heydarov will also begin his campaign in the preliminary round. His first opponent will be Kosovo's Akil Gjakova.

Azerbaijan's other representative in the 73-kilogram category, Rashid Mammadaliyev, will enter the competition at the round of 32. He will face the winner of the bout between Moldova's Adil Osmanov and Canada's Justin Lemire.

The World Judo Championships will continue in Baku until October 11. Azerbaijan is represented by 24 judoka across 13 weight categories, including 17 men and seven women.

The host nation has already secured a gold medal at the championships. Ahmad Yusifov became world champion in the men's 60-kilogram category on the opening day.