Azerbaijani captain killed in drone attack on cargo ship in Black Sea

6 October 2026 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A foreign cargo ship named "Royad Mammadov" came under a drone attack in the Black Sea near the coast of Romania on October 5, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to the information, the attack killed the ship’s captain, Azerbaijani national Rustam Ismayil oghlu Hasanov, born in 1974.

Another Azerbaijani national, 2002-born Mahammad Hamza oghlu Suleymanzade, is missing. Search operations are currently underway.

Other Azerbaijani crew members on board were rescued, while three of them were taken to hospital for treatment.

The Foreign Ministry said it is coordinating efforts with Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions and the relevant authorities of the countries concerned. Necessary measures are being taken to provide medical and consular assistance to the Azerbaijani nationals affected, as well as to arrange the repatriation of the body of the deceased.

The ministry expressed its condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

The Foreign Ministry also reiterated its call on Azerbaijani citizens to avoid traveling to areas where military operations are taking place or where the security situation remains unstable. It urged citizens to refrain from working in vehicles operating along high-risk routes, particularly aboard ships.