Rubio: Ukraine NATO membership not on table
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that NATO membership for Ukraine is currently not in the works, as Washington focuses on ending the war.
"NATO membership is not on the table as we speak," Rubio told reporters in Iceland, the first stop of his European tour. "Right now, we're simply focused on the ending of this conflict." Rubio separately called on Moscow to provide greater transparency following reports of a plague-related death linked to a Russian laboratory.
Rubio warned it would be "reckless" to speculate without complete information, after previously saying that he thinks the development is no cause for alarm. Still, he stressed that he believes "it's incumbent upon Russia to obviously share more information with the world."
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