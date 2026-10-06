Israel builds new defense line across Golan Heights

6 October 2026 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Israel is building a new defensive line in the Golan Heights as part of efforts to strengthen its positions in the area.

According to The National, the line, known as "Sufa-53," will stretch from west of Damascus to the Jordanian border. It will include a road, barriers, observation posts and firing positions. Israel began the project in 2022, with the aim of preventing Hezbollah and other groups from entering the area.

The line would run two to three kilometres parallel to the main 1974 armistice line, starting near the Syrian town of Hader in Quneitra governorate, about 40km south-west of Damascus. It would end in the Yarmouk river basin in Deraa governorate, near the border with Jordan. It does not appear to encompass highly populated Syrian areas but would run through farms and other Syrian properties.

Damascus has accused Israel of violating the 1974 agreement by carrying out construction work along the border. Qatar and Jordan have also expressed similar concerns.

The Golan Heights remain a disputed territory between Israel and Syria. Israel’s annexation of the area in 1981 has not been recognized by most of the international community.

Image: Reuters