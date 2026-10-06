Azerbaijani President: We placed priorities of SIDS at the forefront of our COP29 Presidency

6 October 2026 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

“We placed the priorities of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) at the forefront of our COP29 Presidency and aimed to keep their concerns high on the international agenda,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the Pre-COP Leaders’ Event 2026 held in Fiji.

“Ahead of COP29 Azerbaijan hosted the leaders of the Bahamas, Tonga and Tuvalu. This visit culminated in the adoption of the Baku Communique emphasizing the needs of SIDS and calling for stronger global climate action,” the head of state noted.